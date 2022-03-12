Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 47,309 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,309 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,437,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,404,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $18,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,190,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $10,179,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.95 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42.

