Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 5,067 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.77% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

