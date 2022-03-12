Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of SMMF remained flat at $$25.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,362. The stock has a market cap of $321.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.43. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

