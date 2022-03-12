Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Short Interest Update

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,070,000 shares, a growth of 160.6% from the February 13th total of 23,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU opened at $31.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

About Suncor Energy (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.