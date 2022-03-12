Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Up 104.3% in February

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of SNMCY stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 5.42%.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, compulsory third party, loan protection, and equity and cash benefit products.

