Super Zero Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $583,040.00 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $35.54 million and $583,040.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.22 or 0.06627742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00067759 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 624,476,854 coins and its circulating supply is 346,763,679 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.