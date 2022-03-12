Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 376.67 ($4.94).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 265 ($3.47) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.91) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

In other Superdry news, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £11,350 ($14,871.59). Also, insider Shaun Wills bought 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,998.82 ($13,101.18). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,911.

Shares of LON:SDRY opened at GBX 161.20 ($2.11) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. The company has a market capitalization of £132.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26. Superdry has a 12 month low of GBX 139 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 493 ($6.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 211.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 262.62.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

