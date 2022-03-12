Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the February 13th total of 125,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

SDPI traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,546,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,936. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.13.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Superior Drilling Products had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 50.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Drilling Products will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Superior Drilling Products by 892.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 983,900 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

