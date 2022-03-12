Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Announces Earnings Results

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Drilling Products had a negative return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.

NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $1.15. 2,546,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Superior Drilling Products worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 9.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

