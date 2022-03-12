SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Market Capitalization Hits $1.97 Million

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $16,672.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00047218 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,578.20 or 0.06605326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,052.09 or 1.00051013 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041531 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,175,325 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

