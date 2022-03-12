Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III during the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Athanor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,443,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STRE remained flat at $$9.73 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,168. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

