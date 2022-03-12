SushiSwap (SUSHI) Hits Market Capitalization of $374.99 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $2.95 or 0.00007523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $374.99 million and approximately $69.96 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00034164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00105499 BTC.

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 240,889,281 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

