SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $2.93 on Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $373.05 million and approximately $86.70 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00007501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00033804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00105438 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 240,876,740 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

