Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Suzuki Motor stock opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.14. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $121.45 and a one year high of $199.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suzuki Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

