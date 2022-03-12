Swarm (SWM) Price Tops $0.0162 on Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $10,535.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033872 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00105359 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm is a coin. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Swarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.