Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.68

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and traded as low as $7.29. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 66,991 shares changing hands.

SWMAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

