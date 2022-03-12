SwftCoin (SWFTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.42 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. One SwftCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. SwftCoin has a total market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00105420 BTC.

SwftCoin Coin Profile

SWFTC is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

SwftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

