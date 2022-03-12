Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 270.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372,542 shares during the quarter. Switch makes up about 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Switch worth $53,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 371.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 113.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Switch by 46.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Switch by 90,133.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.65. 695,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,553. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SWCH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $3,423,400 over the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

