Switcheo (SWTH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $92,723.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Switcheo coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Switcheo has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Switcheo has a total market cap of $22.07 million and approximately $92,723.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Switcheo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00046457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.17 or 0.06585735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,115.79 or 0.99957152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00042274 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo launched on February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,716,201,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,438,975 coins. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Switcheo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Switcheo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switcheo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.