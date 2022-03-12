SYNC Network (SYNC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,774.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 12th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $1,774.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.94 or 0.00247713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012506 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004758 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000781 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00034340 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.77 or 0.00571834 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,018,436 coins and its circulating supply is 122,985,207 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

