SYNC Network Trading 6.4% Higher This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $1,354.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00260357 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004801 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00035040 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.32 or 0.00761208 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000105 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,945,047 coins and its circulating supply is 122,911,818 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

