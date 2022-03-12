Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up approximately 5.7% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Synchrony Financial worth $25,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 68,492 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of SYF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,767,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,798,397. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.76 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

