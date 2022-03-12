SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at $9,078,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 27.6% in the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 47.5% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 84.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $314,713 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $109.84 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.79.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

SYNNEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

