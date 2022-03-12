Syscoin (SYS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.81 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $318.59 million and approximately $14.81 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.94 or 0.00270804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000985 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 634,969,943 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.