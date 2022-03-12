Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Shares Up 1.8%

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TABCF – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

Tabcorp Company Profile (OTC:TABCF)

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

