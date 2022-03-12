Tapmydata (TAP) Trading Up 21.4% Over Last Week

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded up 36% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 12th. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $104.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0624 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00255378 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012288 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004866 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00034466 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.61 or 0.00738807 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,986,430 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

