Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,334 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $39,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $206.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $176.68 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

