Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. Tauriga Sciences shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 144,523 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
About Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tauriga Sciences (TAUG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.