Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Trading 1% Higher

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32). Approximately 253,842 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 251,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.26.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.39%.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Maritime Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.