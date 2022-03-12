Taylor Maritime Investments (LON:TMIP) Trading 1% Higher

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.32). Approximately 253,842 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 251,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 96.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.39%.

