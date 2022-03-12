Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 136.95 ($1.79). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 130.70 ($1.71), with a volume of 21,036,376 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.82) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.56) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 201.75 ($2.64).

The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 152.59. The company has a market capitalization of £4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.44 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($33,608.49). Also, insider Jennie Daly sold 53,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91), for a total value of £77,946.48 ($102,131.13).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

