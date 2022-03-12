TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TCV Acquisition by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCV Acquisition alerts:

TCVA stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. TCV Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TCV Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCV Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.