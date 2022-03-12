Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Sells C$33,921.65 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating) Senior Officer Real Foley sold 665 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.01, for a total transaction of C$33,921.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at C$17,853.50.

Real Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 7th, Real Foley sold 12,250 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.44, for a total transaction of C$630,140.00.
  • On Monday, February 28th, Real Foley sold 10,500 shares of Teck Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$467,250.00.

Shares of TSE TECK.A traded up C$1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of C$28.70 and a 1 year high of C$56.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.09. The firm has a market cap of C$30.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

