Telcoin (TEL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.01 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Telcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Telcoin has a total market cap of $285.17 million and $1.01 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About Telcoin

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,093,582,611 coins. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

