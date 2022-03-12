Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Down 47.7% in February

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the February 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
TIAIY opened at $2.98 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Telecom Italia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Italia (TIAIY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.