Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Down 47.7% in February

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the February 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TIAIY opened at $2.98 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

