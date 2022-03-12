Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Up 142.8% in February

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, an increase of 142.8% from the February 13th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TLSNY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

TLSNY opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 13.49%. Analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

