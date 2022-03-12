Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.94

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.94 and traded as low as $7.17. Telia Company AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 35,926 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.22.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.