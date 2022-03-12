Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) by 1,042.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099,668 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.25% of Tellurian worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELL opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

