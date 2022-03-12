Teloscoin (TELOS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $69,641.00

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $69,641.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00182257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00026482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00361160 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00054545 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (CRYPTO:TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

