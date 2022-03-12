TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the February 13th total of 876,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NYSE TIXT traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 100,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,246. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,257 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,723 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,368 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,101,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,888 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

