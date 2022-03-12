TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the February 13th total of 876,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of NYSE TIXT traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.92. 100,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,246. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
