TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. cut its position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,031,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,711 shares during the period. TELUS International (Cda) makes up 2.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $34,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,368 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $9,711,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 9.3% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.17. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

