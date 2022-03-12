Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $92.09 on Friday. Temenos has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.34.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

