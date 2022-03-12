Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, an increase of 102.6% from the February 13th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:GIM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.86. 160,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,461. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.0362 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

