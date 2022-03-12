Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.36.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $1,037,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,859,500. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenable by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72. Tenable has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $57.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

