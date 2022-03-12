Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Down 50.1% in February

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 50.1% from the February 13th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENX. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 178,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TENX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of TENX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 30,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,283. The company has a market cap of $14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.04. Tenax Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

