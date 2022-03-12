TERA Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TERA has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. TERA has a market cap of $1.02 million and $63,970.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00046625 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.84 or 0.06601760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,154.34 or 0.99924141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041851 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

