TerraKRW Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market cap of $29.87 million and $34,047.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046177 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.33 or 0.06600019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,232.55 or 1.00155832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00041664 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 36,805,644,928 coins and its circulating supply is 36,804,915,820 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars.

