Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,362 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 0.71. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 110.57%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

