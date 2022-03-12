Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $42.95 on Friday, reaching $795.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,273,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,256,727. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $927.04 and its 200 day moving average is $929.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,576,236. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.