Tether Gold (XAUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $209.92 Million

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. Tether Gold has a market cap of $209.92 million and $1.26 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Tether Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,988.82 or 0.05078154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00034159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00105487 BTC.

Tether Gold Coin Profile

Tether Gold (CRYPTO:XAUT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.