Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC on popular exchanges. Tether has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion and approximately $45.73 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.67 or 0.06608075 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,039.43 or 0.99848256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00046053 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 83,212,686,611 coins and its circulating supply is 80,062,716,113 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

